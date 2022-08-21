scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

JP Nadda talks ‘double-engine sarkar’, slams Opp bid to ‘divide’

JP Nadda was addressing a crowd at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

BJP president JP Nadda with Himachal Prades Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to Gurdwara Paonta Sahib in Simauron on Saturday (PTI)

Highlighting development works carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, BJP national president J P Nadda urged the people of Himachal Pradesh not to fall for what he called the divisive tactics of the Opposition. Nadda kicked off a two-day tour in the election-bound state on Saturday.

“We are working tirelessly towards making Himachal an atmanirbhar (self reliant) state. There is a double-engine sarkar at the state and Centre. To progress, we must remember our god, goddesses and our tradition. There are people who will try to divide us on the basis of religion and caste. This is a conspiracy. We must keep focus and maintain brotherhood,” Nadda said.

He was addressing a crowd at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

Nadda said that Himachal was poised to become the country’s most progressive state due to the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He hailed the pace at which Covid-19 vaccines were produced in India and distributed inside and outside the country.

In the context of protests by farmers in several parts of the country, Nadda said that while Opposition kept talking about the agitation, the Modi government focused on helping farmers prosper. “The agricultural budget has seen a fourfold increase during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister. It is now Rs 1,33,000 crore from just Rs. 33,000 crore in 2014,” he said.

He went on to say that the PM brought health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to more than 50 crore people.
He also reminded the people how Modi restored in 2014 Himachal Pradesh’s special category status, which had been discontinued under the Congress-led government of PM Manmohan Singh.

Nadda further said central government is positively considering to give Scheduled Tribe status to the Hati community and a final decision in this regard would be taken soon. The BJP president said Sirmour BJP leaders had come to Delhi to meet on the issue. He took them first to the Union Home Minister and then to the PM for fulfilling their demand, he added.

Nadda also highlighted Ayushman Bharat, Himcare and Ujjawala schemes of the Centre and opening of the prestigious Atal Tunnel in Rohtang by Modi in 2020. Nadda said 57.1-km-long seven ropeways are being constructed in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 32,000 crore. This, he said, includes the eight-km-long ropeway from Shirgul Mahadev Temple
to Churdhar to be built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The BJP national president said some political parties were demanding proof of air and surgical strikes carried out by the armed forces. “Provide them the proof in November,” Nadda said, gesturing that the voters should press the button (on the EVM in the upcoming Assembly polls).

Recently, the BJP received a big boost in the state after two senior Congress leaders joined it. With elections in less than four months, Nadda is set to hold meetings with party executives to draw up strategies. Both the Congress and AAP are running aggressive campaigns and have come out with their initial set of promises.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:57:59 am
