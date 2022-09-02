State-of-the-art indoor sports stadium to come up at Bangana college in Himachal

A state-of-the-art indoor sports stadium will be built at a cost of Rs 631 lakh at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Degree College at Bangana in Una district.

Minister for Rural Development Virender Kanwar said that this stadium will be the first-of-its-kind in the state with an area of more than 2,400 square metres. The funding will be shared by the Union government and it is part of the “Khelo India” programme to achieve excellence in sports from rural and backward areas of the state.

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur hails from Himachal Pradesh and has emphasised creating sports infrastructure in remote areas.

Kanwar added that an award letter had been issued to the construction agency in February 2022 and work on the stadium is likely to be completed by next year.

The stadium will provide paraphernalia for badminton, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, kabaddi, hockey, kho kho courts and wrestling.

The courts that are in more demand by the athletes are being developed first and are likely to be completed by December 2022, said Kanwar. In addition, toilets, a dressing room, yoga meditation hall, fitness centre, juice bar and other facilities will be provided in the indoor stadium.

The Sports Authority of India will employ around five senior coaches in the indoor stadium by the end of the year.

The stadium will play host to annual district-level/state-level structured multi-disciplinary sporting competitions throughout the year for regaining momentum in sports. A parking lot will accommodate 50 vehicles on two acres of land.

Advertisement

“The area has a lot of sporting talents. Owing to a lack of training and facilities, they fail to come to the limelight. The construction of this stadium will benefit them immensely. Trainers and experts will be appointed to mentor local youth,” said Kanwar.