scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

In Una, BJP gets its poll war cry: ‘power for those who got state bulk drug park’

Interestingly, no BJP leader who spoke subsequently could sing a different tune -- with good reason -- at this rally otherwise held to celebrate 75 years of the hill state.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a rally in Una, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Jo bulk drug park laye hain, hum unko layenge (Those who have brought bulk drug park, we’ll bring them {to power}).

By reciting these lines, a lesser-known BJP leader on Saturday set the tone for the rally at Lower Kangar village in Una district much before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur came on the stage.

Interestingly, no BJP leader who spoke subsequently could sing a different tune — with good reason — at this rally otherwise held to celebrate 75 years of the hill state.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh was given in-principle approval for establishing a bulk drug park. Two other states to get this park are Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. In the hill state, this park is to come up in Haroli Assembly constituency — the venue for this rally. Hence, this praise in bulk for the park as well as the BJP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Vice-chairman, State Industrial Development Corporation, Prof Ram Kumar Sharma, who is likely to get the BJP ticket from this Assembly seat, threw light on his “blood and sweat” part as well as the brass tacks of the bulk drug park while Industries Minister Bikram Singh explained how the need was felt for having drug parks in the country.

The Industries Minister did not miss an opportunity to take on his predecessor Mukesh Agnihotri, the sitting Congress MLA from this constituency. “He (Mukesh) is a PhD in telling lies. Don’t believe his claim that he had pushed for this park during his stint. It is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji who thought about this park during the pandemic,” said minister Singh.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Modi mantra was shared in detail by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who reminded everyone present of the PM’s “paanch pran (five pledges)” pronounced this Independence Day from the Red Fort.

Advertisement

Before he took the mic, Anurag saw a few gift wrappers scattered on the stage, picked them up and put them aside, in the process refusing help from Prof Sharma. Swachh Bharat Mission could not have got another big push in this small village.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Talking about Covid-19 and vaccination, the Union Minister told the gathering in chaste Punjabi: “Hun booster dose Haroli nu lagani hai (Now a booster dose is to given to Haroli).” He got approval of the audience with applause.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who inaugurated eight developmental projects of Jal Shakti Vibhag worth Rs 20 crore for Haroli Assembly constituency, underscored the scale and the significance of the drug park: 1,405 acres of area, more than Rs 1,200 crore investment and over 20,000 jobs.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, the drug park certainly seemed a cure-all poll prescription.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:42:57 am
Next Story

Farm labour unions plan dharna outside Mann house, Sangrur admn says permission not taken

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement