In Una, BJP gets its poll war cry: ‘power for those who got state bulk drug park’

Jo bulk drug park laye hain, hum unko layenge (Those who have brought bulk drug park, we’ll bring them {to power}).

By reciting these lines, a lesser-known BJP leader on Saturday set the tone for the rally at Lower Kangar village in Una district much before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur came on the stage.

Interestingly, no BJP leader who spoke subsequently could sing a different tune — with good reason — at this rally otherwise held to celebrate 75 years of the hill state.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh was given in-principle approval for establishing a bulk drug park. Two other states to get this park are Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. In the hill state, this park is to come up in Haroli Assembly constituency — the venue for this rally. Hence, this praise in bulk for the park as well as the BJP.

Vice-chairman, State Industrial Development Corporation, Prof Ram Kumar Sharma, who is likely to get the BJP ticket from this Assembly seat, threw light on his “blood and sweat” part as well as the brass tacks of the bulk drug park while Industries Minister Bikram Singh explained how the need was felt for having drug parks in the country.

The Industries Minister did not miss an opportunity to take on his predecessor Mukesh Agnihotri, the sitting Congress MLA from this constituency. “He (Mukesh) is a PhD in telling lies. Don’t believe his claim that he had pushed for this park during his stint. It is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji who thought about this park during the pandemic,” said minister Singh.

Modi mantra was shared in detail by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who reminded everyone present of the PM’s “paanch pran (five pledges)” pronounced this Independence Day from the Red Fort.

Before he took the mic, Anurag saw a few gift wrappers scattered on the stage, picked them up and put them aside, in the process refusing help from Prof Sharma. Swachh Bharat Mission could not have got another big push in this small village.

Talking about Covid-19 and vaccination, the Union Minister told the gathering in chaste Punjabi: “Hun booster dose Haroli nu lagani hai (Now a booster dose is to given to Haroli).” He got approval of the audience with applause.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who inaugurated eight developmental projects of Jal Shakti Vibhag worth Rs 20 crore for Haroli Assembly constituency, underscored the scale and the significance of the drug park: 1,405 acres of area, more than Rs 1,200 crore investment and over 20,000 jobs.

At the end of the day, the drug park certainly seemed a cure-all poll prescription.