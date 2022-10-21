In Una, a karmayogi rues missed chance to share ‘dil ki baat’ with PM Modi

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Una on October 13, there was someone who wanted to meet him and say a big thank you for two reasons: one, starting a Vande Bharat train to Delhi as it is going to help the public at large, and secondly, calling her a karmayogi.

It was on September 6 last year that PM had tweeted about Karmo Devi and lauded her vaccination work.

“Una’s Karmo Deviji is a Karmayogi in the real sense. Not only has she administered more than 22,000 doses of the vaccine along with her team, she also did not let her fractured foot deter her from continuing the vaccinaton drive,” the Prime Minister had tweeted — four days after Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had tweeted The Indian Express story on the health worker posted at Regional Hospital, Una.

Karmo Devi is not on Twitter, so she could not express her gratitude to the PM then. And when he came to Una, he was so near and yet so far from her. Karmo Devi’s hospital is situated near the railway station from where Modi flagged off the train. She wanted to go and catch a glimpse of the PM. But she couldn’t as her holiday on account of Karwa Chauth was cancelled and she had to report on duty — on a fast and on time.

“Dil ki dil mein hi reh gayi (I couldn’t convey my heartfelt feelings),” says Karmo Devi. “Unke Mann Ki Baat to hum sun lete hain, par hamare dil ki baat hum kaise sunayaen unko (We listen to his Mann Ki Baat, but how can we make him listen to what’s there in our heart)?”

Still, she did not give up. She saw the PM’s cavalcade come and go right from her hospital, and sent him her heartfelt gratitude for the way he encouraged an ordinary health worker like her.

There is one dil ki baat she wants to share with everyone as Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12: observe Covid protocol. “We have reached this stage with a lot of difficulty. Covid has not gone. The fight is still on. So let’s be careful,” says Karmo Devi.

The fight is going on on her personal front as well. As of Monday, October 19, the 53-year-old, dealing with diseases like cervical spondylosis and sugar, has administered 32,941 doses of vaccination to the young and old alike since the vaccination drive started in the country on January 16, 2021.

Her senior officers are impressed with her performance. Says Medical Superintendent Dr Raman Kumar Sharma, “When the vaccination drive started, I was CMO (chief medical officer). I have been seeing her from those days. If feels nice to have a worker like her. She is dedicated, sincere and punctual.”

Karmayogi, no?