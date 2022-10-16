scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

In Himachal, Shah says Congress tries to divide, BJP works for development

Saying that the Modi government made the impossible possible, Shah highlighted the revocation of J&K’s special status and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. PTI

Targeting the Opposition and hailing work done by the BJP government at the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur on Saturday that while the Congress “tried to divide people”, PM Narendra Modi “works only for development”. Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on November 12.

“The Congress tried to divide people, while Modi works only for development. The state has completed 50 years, and the long-standing trend of alternate parties winning [Assembly elections] has to change. You must write on the walls, ‘ek baar Bhajpa, baar baar Bhajpa (vote for BJP once, vote for BJP many times)’,” said Shah.

Saying that the Modi government made the impossible possible, Shah highlighted the revocation of J&K’s special status and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Shah also lauded the PM for granting tribal status to the Hatti community. The Hattis from the Trans-Giri region (between Giri and Tons rivers) have been seeking reservation since 1967.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 01:01:51 am
Next Story

Weekly Horoscope, October 16, 2022 – October 22, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement