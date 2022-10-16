In Himachal, Shah says Congress tries to divide, BJP works for development

Targeting the Opposition and hailing work done by the BJP government at the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur on Saturday that while the Congress “tried to divide people”, PM Narendra Modi “works only for development”. Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls on November 12.

“The Congress tried to divide people, while Modi works only for development. The state has completed 50 years, and the long-standing trend of alternate parties winning [Assembly elections] has to change. You must write on the walls, ‘ek baar Bhajpa, baar baar Bhajpa (vote for BJP once, vote for BJP many times)’,” said Shah.

Saying that the Modi government made the impossible possible, Shah highlighted the revocation of J&K’s special status and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Shah also lauded the PM for granting tribal status to the Hatti community. The Hattis from the Trans-Giri region (between Giri and Tons rivers) have been seeking reservation since 1967.