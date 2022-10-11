In Himachal, Congress starts 2nd phase of Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra, says youth angry

The Congress began the second phase of its Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra from Kangra on Monday. The Yatra is being taken out by AICC secretary R S Bali whose ticket has been nearly finalised. The party is aiming at a show of strength in the region as Assembly polls approach closer.

“There is a genuine demand for jobs and the youth is angry. The party wants the voice of the people to be heard. The nation is suffering and burning, and the only hope left is to unite the country. People are questioning the five years of BJP government which have been nothing but disastrous for the state,” said Bali.

The yatra began from Kangra and covered around 40 panchayats of Nagrota Bagwan constituency from where Congress stalwart and former state minister G S Bali, R S Bali’s father, had been elected for 20 years. It received a rousing welcome in Kangra. Party leaders said that more than 5,000 people joined the yatra.

The Congress leader said that the people can now see through the party’s false promises, jumlas and misgovernance.

“The youth of the Himachal feels hopeless today. They have degrees but no means to earn their livelihood. The government is busy in laying foundation stones that too with incomplete projects. Question paper of crucial government exams get leaked under the nose of the government. They speak about making Himachal a health hub but fail to deploy doctors at panchayat level healthcare,” Bali said.

Speaking on part’s vision for state, Bali said that the Congress has guaranteed five lakh jobs and Rs 650 crore startup fund to the youth. Interest and guarantee-free loans will be provided to the youth. Various auxillary services related to startup financial guides, technical hand holding, equity managers will be provided to the beneficiaries, the Congress leader said.

Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is likely to address a rally in Solan this week in order to gather momentum for the party’s campaign amid infighting and squabbles.

CM lays foundation stones of various projects in his assembly seat; Cong objects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated or laid foundation stones of a number of development projects in his assembly constituency in two days, inviting sharp reaction from opposition Congress.

Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 29 development projects worth Rs 102.36 crore at Balichowki in Seraj of Mandi district on Monday, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister had inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 240 crore in his assembly constituency on Sunday.

Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh has strongly objected to the chief minister laying foundation stones of various projects right before the assembly elections. Singh told PTI that the chief minister was laying foundation stones of various projects worth crores of rupees without allocating any budget for their completion.

Rejecting the charge, the chief minister told a gathering at Balichowki that opposition leaders were trying to mislead the people as these leaders were against development. The people of the area would not get carried away by “nefarious” designs of the opposition leaders, he added.

Thakur said he had ensured balanced and equitable development of the entire Seraj constituency.

Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are due later this year.