In Himachal Assembly, Congress MLAs walk out to demand CBI probe in death of former BJP MP

Members of the Congress, the Opposition party in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, staged a walkout on Day 2 of the Monsoon session here on Tuesday to protest a CBI probe not being ordered by the Jai Ram Thakur government in the alleged suicide case of former BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Sharma was found hanging in his room on March 17 in New Delhi, with the police later terming it as a suicide.

On Tuesday, as the house assembled here, Congress member Jagat Singh Negi pointed out that his party legislators have demanded adjournment under Rule 67 because even after four months of the mysterious death of a ruling party MP, a free and fair probe had not been conducted.

Before commencing the Question Hour, Congress MLA from Kinnaur, Jagat Singh Negi, said that even after four months of Sharma’s death, the forensics and call detail report of the former MP has not been procured by the Delhi Police, who are probing the matter.

“If this is the status of enquiry of an MP’s suicide case, then what will happen if the matter involves a common man,” Negi added.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, said that the people of Himachal, particularly those from Mandi constituency, want to know the reasons behind Sharma’s alleged suicide.

“In Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, there was a hue and cry all over the country. But nobody has raised their voice in this case,” he said. Agnihotri said that earlier the Chief Minister had said that if the family members of Sharma demand a CBI enquiry, then the state govt may consider it. Now the son of the deceased MP has said that his father could not have died by suicide. So, the state govt must recommend a CBI enquiry in this matter.

Agnihotri’s speech was followed by commotion with BJP MLAs and Congress legislators trying to outshout each other.

Assembly Speaker, Vipin Parmar, in the meanwhile urged the Congress MLAs to start the question hour. But the Congress MLAs refused to comply with the Speaker’s direction and continued to raise slogans. Speaker Parmar then said that he had already rejected the adjournment motion, as this issue had already been discussed in the last Budget session in the house.

Amid the uproar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, said in the House that Delhi Police’s crime branch was still investigating the matter. He said that he had also met Sharma’s wife and son, and they did not want a CBI enquiry in the matter. They just wanted a speedy enquiry by Delhi Police’s crime branch in the matter.

The Chief Minister also said that some days ago, a statement of Sharma’s son appeared in some newspapers, wherein he claimed that his father could not have died by suicide. Thakur said he had apprised the national leadership in this regard and spoke to the family members too and assured them all cooperation from the state government.

“We must not interrupt the investigations at this point of time and must wait for the conclusion of the probe as the crime branch has assured us to expedite the process,” he said.

However, the Congress lawmakers were unhappy with Thakur’s answers and started to raise slogans in the house. Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi said that if a CBI inquiry has been delayed then evidence might be destroyed.

When the demands of the Congress members were not accepted, all of them proceeded to march towards the well of the house, from where they raised slogans. Amid the uproar, Speaker, Vipin Parmar, started the Question Hour. However, after some time, all the Congress lawmakers staged a walkout from the House.