In a first, female calf born to cow at HP agri univ — courtesy sexed semen

The CSK HP Agriculture University Monday achieved a rare feat when a female calf was born through the use of sexed semen. It was in April last year that the University had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pune-based Genus ABS India Private Limited on the use of sexed semen for genetic gain in cattle.

Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary, while congratulating the veterinary scientists, said that the experiment to produce only female calves by inseminating the cow with sexed semen has remained successful as the Sahiwal breed cow delivered a healthy calf. He expressed hope that from now onwards, the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, engaged in cattle rearing and the dairy industry, will get an option to have only female calves from their cows.

He said that new research has proved its immense value in genetic upgradation of the exotic as well as indigenous breeds of cattle being reared in Himachal.

He said that rapid farm mechanisation has undermined the utility of bulls so the farmers neglect them and many of the male calves die within a month of birth while others end up abandoned. Now that the sex of the calf can be selected at the time of artificial insemination, it will go a long way in tackling the stray cattle menace too.

The V-C said that this was the first such organized study undertaken regarding the use of sexed semen in the state. It is in operation in two phases since April last year and will continue for another six months. In the first phase 100 farmers rearing Jersey cows and Sahiwal, an indigenous breed of cows are benefitting from the project. At present 74 Jersey and Sahiwal cattle, artificially inseminated with sexed semen, are in the advanced stage of pregnancy.