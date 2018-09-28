IAF ramps up rescue operations in Kullu, inducts more choppers

The Second ALH landed after undertaking two shuttles. (Source/: Twitter/IAF) The Second ALH landed after undertaking two shuttles. (Source/: Twitter/IAF)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday ramped up its operations in Himachal Pradesh by inducting more helicopters and launched several sorties to evacuate stranded persons from various snow-bound locations.

The rescue operations started from the base of air operations in Kullu at day break. The first helicopter landed back at Bhuntar early in the morning after rescuing six people from a camp near Sarchu and three people from Patsio. The three people rescued from Patsio were all German nationals.

A spokesperson for the Western Air Command of the IAF said that keeping in mind the remote areas which are inaccessible by the bigger helicopters, the Western Air Command has inducted two light utility helicopters, namely Cheetah. These have reached Bhuntar this morning, refueled and taken off for Kunzum la at 10:30 am.

With the induction of these choppers the total number of IAF air assets in Kullu are now five. These include one MI-17 helicopter, two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Cheetah helicopters.

