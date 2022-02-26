HP proposes, passes Rs 2230-cr supplementary budget

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Saturday passed with voice vote a supplementary budget of Rs 2229.94 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thaklur, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the demands for grant of Rs 2229.94 crore. Out of this, Rs 1716.25 crore is under state schemes and 7513.69 crore under centrally sponsored schemes.

In the supplementary budget, major expenditure was proposed under the state schemes includes Rs 246.62 crore for grants in-aid and investment to Himachal Road Transport Corporation, Rs 173.31 crore to avail discounts on payments to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited and payment to HPSEB Ltd.

In the supplementary budget, Rs 155.16 crore was proposed for Bhanupali-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi Rail Project, Rs 139 crore for Rural Local Bodies, Health Sector Grants under 15th Finance Commission and construction of new panchayat buildings, Rs 135.85 crore for construction of buildings of senior secondary schools,colleges and Atal Aadarsh Vidyalaya, Rs 125.24 crore for construction of hospitals and purchase of medical equipments,

Also, Rs 99.3 crore was proposed for food subsidy and Himachal Grihani Suvidha Yojna, and Rs 93.76 crore for fertilizer distribution.

Congress legislator Jagat Singh Negi, while taking part in the discussion, termed the extra expenditure by the state government as “extravagance”. The government, he said, has not spent money on development while the debt is surging day by day.

Negi also raised the issue that legislators were not given ample time to understand the supplementary budget as this was given to them earlier in the day.