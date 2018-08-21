HP to impart training to Speakers, secys from seven state assemblies

The scheme to introduce constituency level e-Vidhan Management System has also been completed in the state. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) The scheme to introduce constituency level e-Vidhan Management System has also been completed in the state. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Having become the country’s first state to have paperless Legislative Assembly in 2014, Himachal Pradesh is all set to host three-day training for Speakers and secretaries of seven states to implement the flagship e-Vidhan project.

Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan has given her nod to state assembly Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal to host the training camp for Zone-1 state Vidhan Sabhas in Shimla .

“We have drawn up a tentative schedule for hosting the training camp on September 21, 22 and 23. The states chosen for this purpose are Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir,Uttrakhand , Rajasthan and MP, apart from Himachal Pradesh,” Dr Bindal annouced at a press conference here ahead of the week-long monsoon session beginning on August 23.

Dr Bindal said the Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has also written a letter to him conveying decision to declare Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha as nodal Legislative Assembly for extending technical support to 40 state assemblies, legislative councils, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in e-Vidhan project to make those Houses paperless .

The scheme to introduce constituency level e-Vidhan Management System has also been completed in the state. Currently the work is underway to digitalise the state Vidhan Sabha library. Till now, all speeches of Dr Y S Parmar delivered in the House have been digitised and these are available for references. The Himachal Pradesh University has been approached, beside other private universities asking them to share all PhD thesis related to state’s economic development .

Meanwhile, Speaker said that around 429 questions had been received by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat for the upcoming monsoon session. Of these 330 are starred questions and 99 unstarred.

