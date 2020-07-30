HP reduces sewerage charges from 50 pc to 30 pc of water bills

Cabinet also gave its nod to fill up various posts in the Jal Shakti Vibhag Cabinet also gave its nod to fill up various posts in the Jal Shakti Vibhag

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to reduce sewerage charges from 50 per cent to 30 per cent of the water bills being charged by the Jal Shakti Vibhag. The Cabinet enhanced the financial assistance for education provided to children of beneficiaries of the HP Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the assistance provided to the workers and their children for marriage.

The Cabinet approved the constitution of a State Food Commission for monitoring the implementation of the National Food Security Act.

It agreed to create and fill up one post each of a women welfare officer and two posts each of district coordinator in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts under the Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up various posts in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, DC offices of Chamba and Kullu, and the cooperation department and to create six posts of lecturers for two schools in Kangra district. It also decided to simplify the policy for providing compassionate employment.

The Cabinet further approved certain amendments which were required to be made in the HP GST Act, 2017, by way of ordinance due to corresponding amendments having been earlier made by the Central government in the Central GST Act.

