HP Police band appointed election ambassador

HP Police band appointed election ambassador



The Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra has been appointed election ambassador for the next Assembly polls. The band, known as ‘Harmony of the Pines’, will be part of awareness campaigns conducted by the Election Commission ahead of polling. The band will be making songs and jingles as part of the campaign.

“It is a great honour for us that the Election Commission has chosen us as ambassadors. We will be making songs in order to drive home the message that voting is important and that people must exercise their franchise. The idea is to make the process more appealing by engaging in entertainment measures,” said Vijay Kumar, head of the Harmony of the Pines.

All 15 performing members of the band were recently promoted beginning with S-I Vijay Kumar whose rank was elevated to Inspector. The band has also received invites to perform on international platforms, officials said.

The multi-member band consisting of singers, percussionists and other artistes will be designing theme songs based on elections. A special focus will be on first-time voters, said the band chief. The band members will write and compose songs based on local languages in order to convey the election message more effectively in remote regions.

The process of designing music and songs has already begun. The band operates out of a studio based in Shimla Police Lines.

The Harmony of the Pines, in the last few months, has received accolades from across the country after securing a winning position at a competition organised on national television. The band was also recently invited to perform at the prestigious Dadasahab Phalke Award ceremony.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 09:15:50 pm
