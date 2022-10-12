HP govt bringing anti-people policies: Congress

Attacking the BJP government on Tuesday, AICC secretary R S Bali said that the saffron party has crushed the hopes of a bright future for the poor and middle class students.

Speaking during the second leg of the Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra being taken out by Congress, Bali said, “This government doesn’t think of the poor that is why they are shamelessly bringing anti-people policies. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had recently said that unemployment is not an issue in the state.”

The Sangharsh Yatra marched through the streets of Nagrota Jawala Ji, Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Nadaun, Alampur and Palampur, said officials.

The yatra was taken out in market areas of respective constituencies and was attended by several party workers amid Congress slogans.

The Congress leader said that Himachal Pradesh is among top three states with the highest unemployment rate. “The state’s unemployment rate is also much higher than the national average of 8.1%. During the first wave of Covid, the unemployment rate was 26% in Himachal. There are officially 8.82 lakh unemployed youths in our state, but the number would be much higher if the rural population data is also properly taken into account. The state would end up with Rs 85,000 crore in debt by the time this government’s term ends,” Bali added.

On ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Bali said that Congress is bringing back people-centric politics in the country.

Even in 2012, a massive Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra was organised by then transport minister late G S Bali after which Congress won with a heavy majority.