Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

HP Cong slams BJP for ignoring local issues in state

The party has its priorities misplaced," said Alka Lamba.

Himachal Congress unit has slammed the BJP for ignoring local issues in the upcoming elections. (File )

Himachal Congress unit has slammed the BJP for ignoring local issues in the upcoming elections. In a press conference held by AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba, party officials said the party’s focus are on issues that do not concern the state.

“The worst CM in the history of Himachal, Jai Ram Thakur, is fighting the election on national and international issues. There is no talk of the real problems of the state. They are talking about article 370 in Himachal but will not give accountability. The party has its priorities misplaced,” said Alka Lamba.  Refering to a poster depicting PM Modi with a tagline- government removed 370, strong attack on terror, the leader said that CM has ‘disappeared’ from the posters. The party alleged that the ruling government is replying on issues that do not concern the state. Officials further confirmed that AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing a gathering on October 14th in at Thodi Ground. This will be a campaign kick off as the candidate list is to be announced.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:11:36 am
