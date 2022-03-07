HP budget focuses on state’s growth, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the annual budget is orientated towards all-round and inclusive development of the state. He was addressing the virtual conference Jan Samvad on budget 2022-23 on Sunday from Shimla. He said that the annual budget for the year 2022-23 outlines need-based modifications in the ongoing schemes and also proposes an increase in the outlays of many schemes, besides having its orientation towards all-round and inclusive development of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that it was for the first time that a Chief Minister was interacting directly with the masses after presenting the annual budget of the state.

He said that the main aim of the Himachal Pradesh government during the last four years was to ensure the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden.

He said that all the schemes, policies and programmes of the state government were aimed at the upliftment of the people living at the lowest ebb. He said that the very first decision of the present Government was aimed at welfare of the old people and another at ensuring proper shelter to the abandoned cattle.

He said that Rs 500 were being provided per month per cattle in Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sedans, which now has been increased to Rs.700 per month per cow in the budget 2022-23.