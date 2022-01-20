Himachal Pradesh: Hooch tragedy toll rises to seven as two more die

The DGP said another IPS officer, Arwind Digvijay Negi, who has worked in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has also been made a member of the SIT.

The death toll in the hooch tragedy at Salapad in Mandi district reached seven Thursday as two more persons died during treatment, police said.

SP, Mandi, Shalini Agnihotri said that two patients who were under treatment at Shri Lalbhadur Shastri Medical College Nerchowk in the district died in the morning. Both were residents of Salapad. Two persons have been referred in very serious condition to PGI Chandigarh and IGMC Shimla.

Meanwhile, the four accused arrested in the case were produced before a court, which remanded them in in seven-day police custody.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said that after sustained interrogation, the accused — Sohan Lal, Pradeep Kumar, Jagdiash Chand and Achhar Singh, all residents of Mandi — were arrested Wednesday. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused, said Kundu who is camping in the area to supervise the ongoing investigation.

A four-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by DIG (central range) Madhu Sudan and Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Chand Sharma, Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri and Shimla CID SP (Crime) Virender Kalia as its members was set up Wednesday to investigate the matter.

On Monday evening, some people are alleged to have consumed ‘Santra brand’ country liquor, manufactured by VRV Foods Limited in Kangra, and ‘999 Power Star Fine Whiskey’ — made by Empire Alcobrev, Chandigarh — near Salapper in Mandi district, he said.

On Tuesday morning, they fell ill. Subsequently, two people were brought to CHC Sundernagar and admitted there. From CHC Sundernagar, in an incubated condition, they were referred to Medical College, Ner Chowk and one of them was admitted there at 11.30 pm on Tuesday and the other at 2.50 am on Wednesday.

A first information report under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sundernagar Police Station on Wednesday.