HP: Cong expels ex-CM Virbhadra Singh’s close aide for 6 years over ‘anti-party activities’

DAYS AHEAD of the Arki Vidhan Sabha bypoll, BJP and Congress are battling fears of internal sabotage as disgruntled local leaders of both parties’ create trouble for the parties’ candidates. On Saturday night, Congress expelled staunch loyalist of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and ticket contender Rajender Thakur from the party for six years for “anti-party activities”.
Himachal Pradesh is set for bypolls in one parliamentary (Mandi) and three Assembly seats (Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai), to be held on October 30.
Earlier, the whole of Arki block Congress including Rajender Thakur, son of former Minister Hari Dass Thakur, resigned to protest the high command’s decision to give a ticket to Sanjay Awasthi. Sources said the party’s state leadership tried its best to convince Rajender Thakur and Arki block Congress president Roop Singh Thakur to campaign in favour of the candidate, but failed. On Saturday, Congress state co-charge Sanjay Dutt toured Arki constituency and reviewed the situation.
