HP: Cong expels ex-CM Virbhadra Singh’s close aide for 6 years over ‘anti-party activities’

Earlier, the whole of Arki block Congress including Rajender Thakur, son of former Minister Hari Dass Thakur, resigned to protest the high command’s decision to give a ticket to Sanjay Awasthi. (File)

DAYS AHEAD of the Arki Vidhan Sabha bypoll, BJP and Congress are battling fears of internal sabotage as disgruntled local leaders of both parties’ create trouble for the parties’ candidates. On Saturday night, Congress expelled staunch loyalist of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and ticket contender Rajender Thakur from the party for six years for “anti-party activities”.