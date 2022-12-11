scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Himachal: Youngest MLA Chaitanya Sharma speaks Avenues for local jobs for youth need to be created

Sharma, son of former Uttarakhand chief secretary Rakesh Sharma, is the newly elected Congress legislator from the Gagret assembly constituency.

Chaitanya Sharma. (File)

The youngest MLA to be elected in the recently held state assembly elections, Chaitanya Sharma (28) of the Congress, feels avenues will have to be created to provide local homegrown jobs to the talented youth of Himachal Pradesh so that they don’t have to go far off places for employment.

Sharma, son of former Uttarakhand chief secretary Rakesh Sharma, is the newly elected Congress legislator from the Gagret assembly constituency. He defeated his nearest BJP rival and sitting legislator Rajesh Thakur by a margin of 15,685 votes. Sharma had won the Zila Parishad election from the Bhanjal ward of his assembly constituency over two years ago as an independent candidate then.

“As a Zila Parishad member, I had started three training centres where basically people were given training in uplifting of soft skills and computer skills. The youth of Himachal have a lot of talent and enthusiasm and they want local homegrown jobs,” Sharma told PTI here Saturday. “As we all know, Himachal’s education is at a very good level and literacy rate is also very high. But our youngsters have to go outside the state for any sort of exposure or job. So, we need to localise that,” he added. Replying to a question, Sharma said he does not come from any political background. He said his father has been a chief secretary of Uttarakhand. “I am a lawyer by profession. I did my law from Delhi University. I also studied in the United States and worked at the World Bank,” he said. Asked what prompted him to take plunge into politics, Sharma said having seen his father in the administrative service for long, “I thought you need to get into the system to actually do some justice to the system. That is what prompted me to come into politics.” “I came back to India after working at World Bank..,” he said.

On what will be priorities for the next government, he said, “We of course know about the 10 points which the party has raised in the manifesto, but three things –education, employment and most importantly healthcare — will be among our priorities”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side
Tavleen Singh writes: Unless Rahul Gandhi puts more effort into rebuildin...Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Unless Rahul Gandhi puts more effort into rebuildin...

Meanwhile, the oldest MLA to be elected at the age of 82, Congress’ Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil, said that the party-led government will take Himachal Pradesh to new heights of development. “We will take the state to new heights of development,” the veteran Congress leader, who was reelected from Solan constituency, said.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 07:58:50 am
Next Story

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora announces Rs 50L for Oswal Hospital under MPLAD funds

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close