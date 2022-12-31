3-day Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha from January 4

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s three-day Winter Session will be held in Dharamshala from January 4, a notification issued here on Friday said.

The first session of 14th assembly was scheduled to be held from December 22 but it had to be rescheduled after Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid-19 on December 19.

Newly elected MLAs will be administered their oaths on the first day of the session while election of the Speaker and the governor’s address will take place on the second day.

The assembly will debate and pass the governor’s address on the last day, according to the notification.

Chander Kumar, who was appointed Protem Speaker as the Vidhan Sabha’s senior-most member, will administer the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs as well as function as chairman until the new speaker is elected.

The Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly in the hill state.

The BJP won 25 seats while Independent candidates won from three constituencies.