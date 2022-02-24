Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur promises ‘exemplary’ action against culprits of Una factory explosion

The Himachal Pradesh government will take “exemplary” action against the culprits of the firecracker unit explosion at Haroli in Una district, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the Legislative Assembly session Thursday. Six women were killed and 14 others were injured in the mishap on Tuesday.

The factory was being run illegally and the factory owner is absconding, Thakur told the assembly in a statement.

A special investigation team (SIT) under the leadership of Sumeda Dwivedi, deputy inspector general of police, northern division, Dharamsala, has been formed, he said. Mukt Ranjan, commandant, First Indian Reserve Corps, Bangarh, and Arjit Sen Thakur, superintendent of police, Una are the other members of the SIT.

The SIT has taken custody of the manager of the factory Deepak Kumar Rana on Wednesday, he said. The police have seized a huge quantity of firecrackers, gunpowder and packing material by raiding two places. A laptop and a car have also been seized by the police, he added.

Apart from this, three teams have been sent outside the state in search of the accused, he said. Seven suspects and witnesses were being interrogated, he added.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri told the House that the factory was given approval through the single window system in 2019. He said that in the investor meeting organised in Dharamsala in 2019, the chief minister had told the investors that they could go ahead with establishing the industry and permissions could be obtained later. A mafia has entered the state due to these relaxed norms, he alleged.