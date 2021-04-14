Himachal: Trekkers detect Pak mobile network signals on phone, alert police

In the last few days, some of the people who trekked to the lake or camped there detected network signals from Pakistan and reported thematter to the local police.

Trekkers at a high-altitude lake near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh have allegedly detected telecom signals from Pakistan on their mobile phones in recent days, leading to an alert among security agencies.

Signals from Pakistan were detected by several different trekkers at Kareri Lake, located 2,900 metres above the sea level. Incidentally, the area is not covered by Indian telecom operators and there is usually no mobile signal there.

In the last few days, some of the people who trekked to the lake or camped there detected network signals from Pakistan and reported thematter to the local police.

Even their phone times were changed from the Indian Standard Time to the Pakistan Standard Time, an official said.

The village of Kareri, the starting point of trek for the lake, lies around 26 kilometres from Dharamshala.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said that the matter has been reported to the Union Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for further verification and action. Similar signals from the neighbouring country were detected near Dharamkot and Triund (another trekking spot in the Dharamshala area) in 2018 as well, he said, adding that this time, the name of the network operator could not be ascertained.

Another official said that detection of such signals are common in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, but their reporting at a place far away from the Indo-Pak border is a mystery. Earlier in 2018, mobile signals reported from Triund were from Pakistani telecom operators Zong and Ufone. Similar signals have reportedly been detected from some high altitude areas in Jammu and Kashmir as well.