Appointed tourism board vice chairman, Bali plans big for Himachal

The newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Board RS Bali has plans to expand airport facilities and revamp several destinations in the state to promote tourism.

“Tourism is essential to Himachal Pradesh. Several things are being worked out with regards to airport facilities. Getting the heliport expanded is a priority and all other related works will be completed in the coming time,” said Bali, a first time MLA from Nagrota Bagwan and son of former transport minister GS Bali.

The MLA said that it is the responsibility of the Tourism Development Corporation to revamp all the Devi Dhams and Shaktipeeths in the state to attract higher footfall.

“Adventure tourism, water sports, golf courses, quality tourism, promoting the state’s civilization and handicrafts while providing employment to people will be our focus,” said Bali.

His appointment as Vice Chairman of the HP Tourism Board was ratified by the Governor on Thursday evening.

Bali is an AICC general secretary and considered close Rahul Gandhi. He was co-in-charge of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

He began his political career with the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of the Congress, between 1996 and 1998 in Kangra. He was also a part of the NSUI in Bengaluru, when he was in Karnataka’s capital to pursue a hotel management degree.

He was also the general secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress in 2004 and remained in office till 2009. In previous elections, Bali has been also part of the party’s parliamentary election committee and publicity committees.

Bali won the elections after beating BJP’s Arun Kumar with a margin of nearly 16000 votes.