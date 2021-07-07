Himachal to promote all 1st and 2nd year UG students; increases number of people allowed in marriages, functions

The Cabinet also decided that the admission session in colleges will start from the last week of July this year, and the new academic year for UG classes will commence from August 16 (Representational image)

The Himachal state Cabinet, under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday decided to promote all first-year and second-year undergraduate students to the higher class. The Cabinet also decided that the admission session in colleges will start from the last week of July this year, and the new academic year for UG classes will commence from August 16.

The Cabinet also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and decided to increase the limit of gathering in all social, academic, entertainment, cultural, political, and other congregations, including marriage celebrations and functions, to a maximum of 200 people if indoors or covered area and 50% of the capacity of the venue/ground if held outdoors.

It was also directed the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police at prominent tourist places to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour, besides deciding to recommend to the Governor to hold the Monsoon session from August 2 to August 13.

The Cabinet gave its consent to bring children who have lost both parents due to Covid-19 under the ambit of Mukhya Mantri Bal Uddhar Yojna to provide them additional monthly financial assistance of Rs 1500 per month. It also gave its consent to increase the additional honorarium being provided by the state government from the existing Rs 2000 to Rs 2750 per month to ASHA workers. This would benefit about 7964 ASHA workers in the state, data set.

It was also decided that in order to implement the New Education Policy, question papers for class three, class five and class eight will be set by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and their marking and results would be declared at the cluster, block and district levels respectively.

Six weeks of exemption was also granted in school internship in respect of Diploma in Elementary Education for batch 2018-2020. It also decided that schools will remain closed for students till further orders and online classes continuing as usual. The Cabinet also expressed happiness at the pace of vaccinations of teaching and non-teaching staff after being told that about 90 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated as of June 30. It was also informed that about 25000 college students were vaccinated as of June 28 and 29.

The Cabinet also decided to create one post of Medical Superintendent in the 200 bed Civil Hospital Nurpur in Kangra district and to bring orphaned children and senior citizens above 70 years under the fold of HIMCARE Scheme without any premium. This would benefit about 1500 orphaned children, besides 16304 senior citizens above the age of 70 years.

Approval was also given to upgrade the Primary Health Centre Mari in Chamba district to Community Health Centre along with the creation and filling up of five posts of different categories.