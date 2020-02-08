Himachal to hold Budget Session from February 25

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will address the House on the opening day of the session, while the Assembly will elect the new Speaker on February 26. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will address the House on the opening day of the session, while the Assembly will elect the new Speaker on February 26.

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will hold its Budget Session from February 25 to April 1. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the Budget for 2020-21 on March 6, a Vidhan Sabha official said.

The session will include a total of 22 sittings, with a break from March 15 to 22, the official said, adding that a Cabinet meeting will be held before the session on February 17.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will address the House on the opening day of the session, while the Assembly will elect the new Speaker on February 26. Dr Rajeev Bindal, the previous Speaker, resigned last month and was later elected as the new BJP president for the state.

This would be the eighth session of the present assembly and the third budget session of the current state government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.