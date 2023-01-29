scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Himachal: SFI stopped from screening



Shimla news, SFI, Students Federation of India, CPI (M), Himachal Pradesh University, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe HPU Registrar said they had issued a notice to SFI to stop screening of the documentary “India, the Modi Question” immediately as it could create a law and order situation on the campus.

Police Saturday stopped the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of CPI(M), from screening the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots on the Himachal Pradesh University campus. The SFI activists raised slogans and tried to stop the police team from local Baluganj Police Station from removing the screen installed on the University campus, resulting in a minor scuffle. The screening was stopped after 15-20 minutes, eyewitnesses said.

“We had organised a screening of documentary through a projector within the campus for the students. It is our belief that everyone must see it. The authorities informed the police and it was disrupted,” said Amit Thakur, state secretary SFI.

The HPU Registrar said they had issued a notice to SFI to stop screening of the documentary “India, the Modi Question” immediately as it could create a law and order situation on the campus.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 03:08 IST
