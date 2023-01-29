Himachal: SFI stopped from screening

Police Saturday stopped the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of CPI(M), from screening the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots on the Himachal Pradesh University campus. The SFI activists raised slogans and tried to stop the police team from local Baluganj Police Station from removing the screen installed on the University campus, resulting in a minor scuffle. The screening was stopped after 15-20 minutes, eyewitnesses said.

“We had organised a screening of documentary through a projector within the campus for the students. It is our belief that everyone must see it. The authorities informed the police and it was disrupted,” said Amit Thakur, state secretary SFI.

The HPU Registrar said they had issued a notice to SFI to stop screening of the documentary “India, the Modi Question” immediately as it could create a law and order situation on the campus.