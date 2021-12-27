Himachal sees 1st Omicron case

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded its first Omicron case.

Confirming the positive case, special secretary (health) and Director of National Health Mission Hem Raj Wairva said that a 45-year-old woman from Mandi has tested positive for the variant. The patient had received both the doses of the vaccine.

She had returned from Canada on December 3 and had done a RT-PCR test on the 8th day (December 11). Her sample was sent to Delhi for genome sequencing and a positive report was received from WSG laboratory on December 26.

However, the woman has recovered now, testing negative on December 24, he added. He said that three of her primary contacts have tested negative.

A government spokesperson said that 2,167 international passengers have arrived in the state since November 20, 2021. He said that 1,747 of them could take the RT-PCR test, whereas, the remaining 420 were either untraceable or have not completed 14 days of home isolation.