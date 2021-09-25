Himachal schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday

Schools in Himachal Pradesh for Classes 9 to 12 will reopen from September 27, the state Cabinet decided Friday.

While students of Class 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, students of Class 9 and 11 will attend school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Online classes and examination for classes up to standard 8 would continue.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill up 8,000 posts of Multi Task Workers in educational institutions under the Higher and Elementary Departments as per the provisions of the Part-Time Multi Task Workers Policy 2020. As per the policy these Multi Task Workers would be provided a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in one academic year.

The Cabinet gave its nod to amend the transfer policy for inter-district transfer of JBT and C and V teachers in the state by reducing the existing tenure from 13 years to 5 years, including contract period, for transfer to another district and also increase the quota from existing 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

It also decided to enhance the honorarium of IT teachers outsourced in various educational institutions in the state by Rs 500 per month from April 1, 2021.

Approval was also given to open a new ayurvedic health centre at village Chhiyal in gram panchayat Nasogi in Manali tehsil of Kullu district.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for renaming Forest Training Institute and Rangers College Sundernagar as Himachal Pradesh Forest Academy.

In order to encourage establishment of big, mega, anchor units with sizable investment in the state, the Cabinet gave its consent to draft a proposal for Customised Package of Incentives for Mega Industrial Projects in the state under Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy and Rules, 2019.