Himachal reintroduces negative RT-PCR report for tourists

The Himachal Pradesh government Wednesday reintroduced negative RT-PCR test report for tourists entering the state. The state will also allow entry to those tourists who have received either one or both Covid vaccine shots and are carrying the certificate. The move comes in view of the increasing Covid cases in the state.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, in a notification, recommended that the RT-PCR negative report must not older than 72 hours. The restrictions will remain in force till further orders.

The notification stated that blatant violation of Covid norms have been observed in several parts of the state, especially in public transport and public places. Massive crowds have been seen thronging the marketplaces, violating norms of social distancing.

The notification makes it clear that if the Covid norms are not followed at any establishment, such place shall be liable for action under the relevant laws.

Director, National Health Mission Hem Raj Bairwa said, “The notification is not mandatory. But if an increase in Covid cases is observed in coming days, these conditions can be made mandatory”.