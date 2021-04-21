Himachal reimposes curbs: Not more than 50 people at weddings, funerals, all other gatherings banned

WITH COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Himachal Pradesh government Tuesday reimposed a number of restrictions in the state, including a maximum limit of 50 persons at social gatherings, 50 per cent attendance in offices and 50 per cent occupancy in public transport.

The state government has decided that all educational institutions will continue to remain closed till May 1 and even faculty members will not report for duty. The government has also imposed a “complete ban on transfers of field functional staff”.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the press that not more than 50 people will henceforth be allowed to attend weddings, funerals or other social functions, whether held indoors or outdoors. Offices and public transport vehicles will have to function with a maximum occupancy of 50 per cent, he said.

“Government offices will have to observe a five-day working week with both Saturdays and Sundays off, and after April 23, we may impose some restrictions on religious gatherings as well,” said Thakur.

He added that contractors as well as industrial employers have been asked to request migrant workers not to leave the state. “Migrant workers play an important role in Himachal’s development and the peak working season is currently underway, be it construction of buildings, bridges and roads or industrial activity. We will ensure that all essential facilities are provided to the workers so they continue to live and work here,” he said.

The CM said that any kind of rallies have been banned for now but social meetings can take place with a maximum attendance of 50 persons. There is currently no regulation at the state’s borders regarding inter-state travel. “The inflow of tourists has already dropped to a negligible number. For the state’s residents travelling from high caseload areas, we request that they either get tested upon coming here or self-quarantine at home,” he said.

On Monday, around 1,700 new cases and 13 Covid-related deaths were reported in Himachal. The state currently has around 9,800 active cases.