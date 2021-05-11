‘Himachal producing 76 MT O2 against requirement of 28 MT’, says CM

Around half the total beds are currently unoccupied, and the bed capacity is being increased by 1,100 by building makeshift hospitals, the CM said. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh is currently producing around 76 metric tonnes of oxygen per day while the daily consumption is 28 MT, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Tuesday. Of the total production, around 57 MT per day is being produced by eight private industrial units in the state, he said.

“There is enough oxygen supply in the health institutions. Oxygen plants are presently functional at the zonal hospital Dharamshala, DDU hospital Shimla, MMU Kumarhatti and the medical colleges at Chamba, Shimla, Tanda, Ner Chowk and Hamirpur. Five other plants will soon be established by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and 13 more pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been recently sanctioned by the central government,” he said.

Thakur said that there 4,728 D-type and 1,535 B-type oxygen cylinders in the state and more cylinders have been sought from the Centre.

According to the CM, there are 3,700 beds for Covid patients in various health facilities, including 244 ICU and 1,804 oxygenated beds.

Around half the total beds are currently unoccupied, and the bed capacity is being increased by 1,100 by building makeshift hospitals, he

said.

‘Deploy mental health specialists’

In a letter to the state health authorities, the CPI (M) said that patients, attendants and health workers in Covid centres are falling victim to stress and anxiety and there is a need to deploy mental health counsellors and specialists in these centres.

The CPIM said that covid patients often get depressed and upset in a hospital setting, and so they should be allowed to have attendants for getting emotional and physical support.