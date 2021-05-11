1,200 weddings in Himachal over 3-day period; Rs 1 lakh collected in fines

Himachal Pradesh is currently under a 10-day curfew, which became stricter starting Monday, with public transport suspended, private transport restricted and timings of essential shops cut down to three hours a day. (PTI Photo)

Nearly 1,200 weddings were held in Himachal Pradesh over the last three days, including 26 which violated Covid-19 norms set by the state government, according to police data.

According to police, a total of 1,117 permitted and 54 non-permitted weddings took place between Friday and Sunday. Officials said that in order to ensure compliance of rules, most of the weddings were checked by the police, and Rs 1.02 was collected as fine from the organisers of 26 weddings which violated norms.

Himachal Pradesh is currently under a 10-day curfew, which became stricter starting Monday, with public transport suspended, private transport restricted and timings of essential shops cut down to three hours a day.

Weddings and funerals with a maximum attendance of 20 people are the only social events permitted in the state; no DJs or feasts are allowed at these events.

There are currently around 32,500 active Covid-19 cases in the state, with over one-fourth in Kangra district. Around 50 Covid-related deaths were reported daily between Friday and Sunday.

New OPD at IGMC Hospital

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that the new OPD at IGMC hospital, Shimla will have a capacity to accommodate around 500 Covid patients once it is readied. The trauma ward, which is nearing completion, could also be used for Covid patients, he said.

Thakur said that a number of makeshift hospitals having oxygenated beds are coming up in the state, such as a facility at Bhangrotu in Mandi, which will have 90 beds connected to a system of central oxygen supply and an ICU unit for critically ill patients. Another such facility coming up at Khaliyar will have 200 beds with oxygen supply, he said.

On Sunday, two new pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants were opened in the state – one at the medical college in Chamba with a capacity of 400 litres per minute (LPM) and the other at a medical college in Hamirpur with a capacity of 300 LPM.

Step up vaccination drive: Congress

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore and Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday wrote to Thakur, calling for the increase in vaccination in remote areas of the state. They also urged the CM to ensure that testing be expanded and made more convenient, especially in the most-affected districts of Kangra, Mandi and Una.

Due to a curfew in the state, the livelihood of many people, especially daily wagers, has been affected and relief measures should be announced for them, the Congress demanded.