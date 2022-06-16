scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh: Two killed in Kullu paragliding accident

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
June 16, 2022 6:16:44 pm
Several accidents involving paragliders have been reported in recent years from the area. (Representational)

A PARAGLIDER pilot and his passenger, both in their 20s, died when it crashed to the ground shortly after taking off in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu dis­trict on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identi­fied as Aditya Sharma (20),a resident of Ambala in Haryana and paraglider pilot Krishan Gopal (24) of Bhatkaral village in Kullu district, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said.

The paraglider crashed soon after taking off near the depar­ture point under Patlikuhal police station limits, SP Sharma said, adding that an investiga­tion is on to verify the cause of the accident.

Several accidents involving paragliders have been reported in recent years from the area.

Earlier on March 8 this year, two people were killed and an­other was injured during a paragliding accident at Bir Billing in Kangra district.

Prior to that, at least seven people lost their lives in paraglider crashes in Kullu and Kangra districts in2019 and 2020.

The paragliding activities re­mained suspended for several months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

