Himachal Pradesh to reopen all educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls from Feb 17

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to reopen all educational institutions from February 17 (Thursday).

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also decided to reopen all gyms and cinema halls and allow all kinds of langars, including those in religious places.

Students of class 9 and above had already resumed classroom learning in the state and this decision enables the return of students from class 1 to 8 also to schools.

Himachal Pradesh reported 163 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and three deaths. As many as 338 patients have recovered and the active cases stand at 3,808.

The cabinet meeting also decided to grant revised family pension to around 1.73 lakh pensioners or family pensioners. The minimum pension or family pension has been hiked from Rs 3,500 per month to Rs 9,000, retrospectively from January 1, 2016.

Around 43,000 employees, who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, will also get revised pension and gratuity.

The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the limit of gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, retrospectively from January 1, 2016.

Pensioners or family pensioners above 80 years will be provided additional pension benefits on revised pension or family pension.

The cabinet decided to provide invalid pension and family pension to NPS employees of the state government, for which Rs 250 crore would be spent.

The cabinet also decided to provide 31 per cent dearness relief to pensioners from July 1, 2021. An annual additional expenditure of Rs 1,785 crore would be incurred on account of pension revision. The state government had already provided Rs 1,450.44 crore to the pensioners as an interim relief.

The cabinet gave its nod for the governor’s address to be delivered in the Legislative Assembly as the budget session is set to commence on February 23.

The cabinet approved the draft of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the hiring of a single resource consultancy for the establishment of a project management unit for implementation of the new centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Financing Facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ between the state government and NABARD Consultancy Services.

The cabinet decided to notify Sardar Patel University Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2022 from April 1 to set up a new state university in Mandi.

The cabinet also decided to allot land in favour of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for setting up of IG Ethanol Plant at Jeetpur Baheri in Una district at a lease amount of Rs 1 per square metre.

Other major decisions

* Purchase and operation of 50 additional ambulances under 108 emergency services

* Creation and filling up of eight posts of sub fire officers in the Himachal Pradesh Fire Services Department on a contract basis through Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.

* Three new sub fire stations at Dheera in Kangra district, Bhatiyat in Chamba district and Rewalsar in Mandi district and three new fire posts at Chirgaon in Shimla, Bhoranj in Hamirpur and South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

* Jal Shakti subdivisions at Sangla in Kinnaur district under Jal Shakti Division Reckong Peo, Bajaura in Kullu district and new Jal Shakti section at Karchham.

* Jal Shakti division at Katrain in Manali assembly constituency.

* New PWD department sub-division at Chandi in Solan district.

* Upgrade the community health centre at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district to civil hospital.

* Upgrade primary health centres at Cholthara, Sajao and Cholgarh in Mandi district and Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district to civil hospitals and opening of health sub-centre at Kemo.

* Opening of primary health centre at at Bakarata Darpa in Mandi district.

* New government industrial training institute at Karga village in Keylong tehsil of Lahaul-Spiti district.

* Upgrade some government middle schools to high schools and government high schools to government senior secondary schools .

* New college at Ghandalwi in Bilaspur district.