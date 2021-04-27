Himachal Pradesh to increase Covid bed capacity to 5000: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Bed capacity for Covid patients in Himachal Pradesh is being increased from around 3,100 presently to about 5,000 to accommodate the rising number of patients, CM Jai Ram Thakur said Tuesday.

Currently, there are nearly 1,700 beds in major Covid health facilities and around 1,400 beds in Covid care centres. While around 40 per cent of these beds are occupied, some of the major hospitals in the state are nearly packed to capacity.

There is currently no vacant bed in the zonal hospital in Dharamshala and the Ayurvedic hospital in Hamirpur, while the DDU and IGMC hospitals in Shimla have an occupancy of around 95 per cent. Occupancy at the medical college at Tanda has also reached 90 per cent.

Thakur said that a 100-bedded makeshift hospital next to the Ner Chowk Medical College will be readied within the next four-five days and a capacity of one thousand beds will be created for covid patients at the Radha Swami Complex at Parour in Kangra district.

A new health facility in Mandi will be readied in a month and the bed capacity of a hospital at Ratti will be increased from 25 to 50, he added.

A 50-bed private hospital at Gaggal is being made functional for Covid patients and a capacity of 50 beds will be created in a newly constructed building in the Ayurvedic college in Paprola, he said.

The CM visited a Radha Swami Complex at Khaliyara to explore the possibility of setting up a 200-bed prefabricated structure.

A makeshift pre-fabricated hospital is also being set up at Bangrotu in Mandi, officials said.

The state currently has a surplus production of medical oxygen, according to health officials.