Himachal Statehood Day: CM Jai Ram Thakur announces free power to households consuming 60 units per month

Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced free electricity to households consuming up to 60 units per month, slashed the tariff for some other categories, and announced 31 per cent dearness allowance (SDA) to employees on the occasion of 52nd Statehood Day on Tuesday. The decisions have come when the state Assembly polls are scheduled to be held by year-end.

Addressing a state-level function at the Thodo ground in Solan, Thakur said the domestic consumers whose electricity consumption is up to 60 units per month will not be charged any money while those who consume up to 125 units will be charged only Re 1 per unit.

Over 11 lakh domestic consumers will benefit from this decision on account of which the state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 60 crore.

Providing further relief to farmers, Thakur announced to reduce the present cost of electricity from 50 paise to 30 paise per unit. These benefits will be applicable from April this year.

The CM also announced to increase the limit of maximum annual income for availing the benefit of various welfare schemes and pensions for weaker sections of society from existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

The CM said new pay scales for state government employees have recently been announced to ensure benefits of about Rs 6,000 crore to about 2.25 lakh employees.

Thakur said it was felt that few disparities existed in the new pay scales of few categories. He announced that now employees will be given third option besides two options already given to them.

Thakur said all constables appointed after 2015 will be eligible for higher pay scale.

It may be mentioned that the constables had been agitating and boycotting the mess over discrepancies in the pay structure.

Pensioners of the state government will also be given pension as per the new pay scales of the Punjab government. This will benefit about 1.75 lakh pensioners by providing financial benefits of about Rs 2,000 crore, he added.

Thakur also announced 31 per cent DA to all state employees on a par with central government employees. He said this would provide a financial benefit of Rs 500 crore to the employees.

Earlier, on Statehood Day, the CM unfurled the Tricolour and took guard of honour from the contingents of police, IRB, Home Guards and NCC. The parade was commanded by DSP Pranav Chauhan.

Wishing the people of the state, he paid rich tributes to first chief minister, Dr YS Parmar, for “laying sound foundation for development of the state”.

Tracing the history of the state, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh has made unparalleled development in all spheres. He said that in 1971, the per capita income of the state was only Rs 651, which has now increased to Rs 1,83,286, while the GDP has gone up from Rs 223 crore in 1971 to Rs 1,56,522 crore now and the literacy rate is now 82.80 per cent, way higher than 23 per cent in 1971. The agricultural production in the state has increased from 954 metric tonnes in 1971 to 1,500 MT now while food grain production has shot up from 9.40 lakh MT to 16.74 lakh MT.

He said that during the last four years, 3,108 km long roads and 240 bridges were constructed and 321 villages provided road connectivity. Thakur said 10 SDM offices have been opened in the last four years. He said the state had 2062 gram panchayats in 1971, which have increased to 3,615 now out of which 412 new panchayats were created by his government.

The CM said that the state government has taken effective steps to check the spread of coronavirus and is the first state to achieve hundred per cent vaccination coverage.

Thakur also honored three war widows of Solan, including Dil Kumari Thapa, Savitri Devi and Nirmala Devi.