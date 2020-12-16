Himachal Pradesh soldiers won 1,096 gallantry awards: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Soldiers from Himachal Pradesh have received a total of 1,096 gallantry awards so far, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the Vijay Divas function held here on Wednesday to mark the start of the golden jubilee year of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

He said that 52 soldiers from Himachal were martyred in the Kargil war and two Himachali soldiers have won the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military award.

Thakur said that Himachal is also known as ‘Veer Bhoomi’ because a large proportion of people from the state have been serving in the Indian armed forces.

