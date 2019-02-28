Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall throws life out of gear

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the hill stations of Shimla and Manali, Kalpa and several other higher reaches experienced snowfall since Tuesday night, while some parts received rain, disrupting normal life.

Advertising

On Wednesday, 303 roads across the state were closed for traffic due to damages from rain and snowfall. A total of 302 machines were deployed across the state to clear the blocked roads.

In Shimla city too the roads were found blocked on Wednesday morning due to snowfall, which were later opened for traffic. However, along several routes in Shimla district, the traffic remained closed on Wednesday due to snowfall.

Shimla district administration had ordered the schools and colleges to remain closed on Wednesday.

In Kinnaur too, the schools remained shut on Wednesday on the orders of the district administration and will continue to remain shut on Thursday.

Advertising

According to Shimla Meteorological Centre, the weather will remain “almost dry” on Thursday and Friday. However, snowfall and rainfall is expected at most places Saturday, along with hailstorm at isolated places on Sunday.