Himachal Pradesh: Six held for leaking JOA (IT) exam paper

The exam, scheduled to be held on Sunday, has been cancelled by the commission. More than 1.3 lakh candidates were to appear in the examination at 476 centres.

The vigilance department arrested the six accused on Friday for allegedly selling and purchasing the paper. (File/Representational)
A court here on Saturday sent all the six people, including a Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) employee, who have been arrested in connection with the junior office assistant (IT) exam paper leak case, to police custody for four days.

The vigilance department arrested the six accused — Uma Azad, senior superintendent of the secrecy branch, HPSSC, her son Nikhil Azad, middleman Sanjay Sharma and Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma — on Friday for allegedly selling and purchasing the paper.

Meanwhile, all the six upcoming written examinations of the HPSSC to recruit candidates to various posts will be held in accordance with the schedule, commission Chairman Sanjay Thakur said on Saturday.

He said action against the woman employee of the commission, who was found involved in the paper leak case, will be taken once a detailed report is received from the vigilance bureau of the police department.

An HPSSC spokesperson said a case was registered by Vigilance Department Friday that a tout named Sanjay had contacted the complainant with an offer to provide him with question papers in lieu of Rs 2.5 lakh, following which a trap was laid DIG Satwant Atwal (SV&ACB), and Additional SP (Vigilance) Renu Sharma.

The tout again contacted the complainant to meet him at NIT Hamirpur from where he took him to the house of Uma Azad, the officials said, adding the tout and the official were apprehended there.

A total of Rs 2.50 lakh and solved question papers were recovered from Uma Azad’s house, they said, adding her computer was also confiscated. Some other persons, who had made online payments to the tout, were also arrested by police, the officials said.

About one-and-a-half lakh candidates had applied for the examination.

Azad was on the radar of the Vigilance Department for a long time, they said, adding the accused included her son Nikhil.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:22:58 am
Nirmala Sitharaman vouches for Tamil-medium education in medical courses

