Himachal govt suspends SI for misbehaving with Cong MLA

The Himachal Pradesh government has suspended a sub-inspector for misbehaving with Congress MLA Anirudh Singh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly Saturday.

Replying to the issue raised by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Thakur, who also holds the charge of the home department, said SI Pawan Banyal has been suspended for misbehaving with Kasumpti MLA on February 22 and sent to police lines. The incident took place when Singh was returning home from Chandigarh.

The CM informed the House that there was a massive traffic jam at the Victory Tunnel near the Old Bus Stand in Shimla and Banyal was managing traffic. According to the MLA’s complaint, he saw the SI misbehaving with the drivers of other vehicles and objected to it.

At this, the SI asked him rudely to leave the spot, to which he objected and told the police officer to behave properly as he is a public representative. To this, the SI said he did not know him and he had seen many MLAs and chief ministers and did not care about it, the complaint stated.

The MLA filed the complaint with the Shimla SP, who sent Banyal to the police lines and ordered an inquiry, which was conducted by an ASP.

This is a serious issue as misbehaviour with a public representative will not be tolerated at any cost, the CM informed the House.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said the privilege notice has been forwarded to Principal Secretary, Home and the Assembly secretary for further action.

Earlier, raising the issue, Agnihotri said the SI misbehaved with an MLA in a state that attracts a huge number of tourists where police are not supposed to behave in such a manner even with an ordinary person. Seeking strict action against the responsible policeman, he said some other MLAs had also faced such misbehaviour in the past.