Heavy rain in Himachal: Death toll rises to 27

The death toll due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh rose to 27 on Sunday. As many as 96 roads have also been blocked due to landslides and rolling boulders. Round-the-clock work is underway to reopen the blocked routes.
The heaviest rainfall occurred on Saturday, claiming 21 lives. In Chamba district, three people died instantly after a house collapsed in a landslide early on Saturday morning. The family members of the deceased were given Rs 30,000 as an immediate relief fund. Another person died in a road accident in Shimla. Two motorbike riders also lost their lives after a loose rock hit their bike in Mandi’s Jawalpur on Saturday evening.
The rainfall on Sunday was intermittent and there were fewer incidents of landslides and rolling boulders, officials said. Many roads were made functional again as the rain stopped for a few hours.
More than 65 water supply schemes have been disrupted, while 358 distribution transformers have been damaged in a period of 24 hours.
As of Sunday evening, six people remained missing. An unidentified body was found in Mandi district’s Dharampur.
In the Monsoon season so far, there have been 244 deaths due to rain-related incidents. Accidents claimed 115 lives, while 33 people died due to rolling boulders. On Saturday evening, two Noida residents were killed and the highway was blocked after a boulder fell on their car.
The Met department has issued an advisory that there would be a persistent flash flood risk until Monday.
