Himachal schools to partially open from Feb

Schools and colleges had first been allowed to open during the Covid pandemic in early November, but were ordered shut a few days later following a sudden surge of infections in the state. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet Friday allowed summer-closing schools in the state to reopen for students of classes 5 and 8 to 12 from February 1. Students of the same classes in winter-closing schools would also be allowed to attend regular classes February 15 onwards after the winter vacation.

The students will be allowed to attend regular school only after strictly following the laid down Covid SOPs, and the school staff have been directed to ensure a stringent use of face masks, social distancing and use of sanitisers in the school premises, an official spokesperson said after a Cabinet meeting. Online system for education under the Har Ghar Pathshala programme would continue, the spokesperson said, adding that a similar system can be adopted by private schools in the state. ITIs, polytechnic, and engineering colleges would also be allowed to open from February 1, while medical colleges had already been allowed to reopen last month. All the remaining government colleges will be allowed to open for regular classes from February 8 after the winter vacation.

Schools and colleges had first been allowed to open during the Covid pandemic in early November, but were ordered shut a few days later following a sudden surge of infections in the state.

Other cabinet decisions

Four makeshift hospitals were recently constructed in Shimla, Nalagarh, Tanda and Ner Chowk to accommodate the growing number of Covid patients. With a sharp decline in cases, the cabinet has now allowed them to be used as non-Covid wards. The cabinet has also notified the zonal hospital in Dharamshala and the DDU Hospital in Shimla as non-Covid hospitals.

The cabinet also decided to allow the setting up of women help desks in district police offices and police stations to make them more women friendly. It gave its nod to purchase scooty/scooter along with helmets and desktop computers to strengthen the women held desks.