Covid-19 spike: Schools, colleges in Himachal Pradesh to stay shut till April 21

The Himachal Pradesh government Friday extended the closure of all educational institutions till April 21. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla. The Cabinet decided that all schools, colleges and other institutions will remained closed for students as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff except those required for exam duties.

The government had earlier decided to close educational institutions till April 15 following a sharp spike in the number of Covid cases. There are currently 4,659 active Covid cases in state, including 662 new infections reported on Friday. Seven Covid patients succumbed to the disease, including four in Kangra, and one each in Sirmaur, Shimla and Mandi.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has made it mandatory for workers from other states to have a Covid negative test report in order to enter the Spiti valley.

Additional divisional magistrate Gian Sagar Negi said that an RT-PCR negative report would be required by the workers to enter Spiti. The administration has also asked work contractors in Spiti to ensure Covid tests of their employees.

Other decisions

The cabinet has decided to recruit 311 new forest guards and 25 agriculture development officers. It has also decided to implement SVAMITVA, a central sector scheme, to survey land parcels in rural inhabited areas using drone technology.