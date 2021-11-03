Himachal Pradesh: Rohit Thakur beats BJP rebel to secure Jubbal-Kotkhai

IN A triangular contest, Congress candidate Rohit Thakur wrestled Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh from the ruling BJP by a margin of 6,293 votes in the bypolls.

Former MLA and chief parliamentary secretary Thakur defeated his rival and BJP rebel turned Independent Chetan Singh Bragta, who secured 23,662 votes while Rohit Thakur got 29,955 votes. BJP candidate Neelam Saraik got only 2,644 votes and lost the deposit.

Former chief minister Ram Lal Thakur’s grandson Rohit Thakur has been elected to Himachal Assembly for the third time.

In the 2017 Assembly election, he had lost his seat to BJP candidate Narender Bragta by a margin of just 1,062 votes. The demise of former BJP MLA Narendra Bragta necessitated the bypoll.

Thakur (47), a political science graduate from Punjab University Chandigarh, has earned a good reputation among the masses, and known to be very soft-spoken. His supporters said that his demeanour and “internal sabotaging” in BJP helped him win this election.

Thakur is also from former state Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s camp. Former Union minister Anand Sharma also campaigned for him.