Himachal Pradesh records 70 fresh Covid deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 70 Covid deaths on Sunday and 35 deaths on Monday as of 2pm – a sharp spike from the 28 fatalities the state had recorded in the beginning of the money.

A total of 827 Covid patients have died in Himachal in May alone, as per government data.

The state currently has more than 34,000 active Covid cases, and as per the Central government’s latest bulletin, seven out of 12 districts in Himachal are currently recording a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent.

According to the state government, over 90 per cent of Covid patients are in home isolation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,346 people have died in the state due to Covid-related illnesses, as per government figures. The data does not reflect the deaths of Covid patients from the state who died after being referred to hospitals outside the state.

Vaccination for 18-44 yearr age group begins

The vaccination drive for people aged 18 to 44 years began in 213 centres across Himachal on Monday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The CM said more than 21,000 people in the age group had booked their vaccination appointment, and the inoculation of this group will next be carried out on May 20, followed by May 24, 27 and 31.