Himachal Pradesh records 59 more Covid deaths, 1,309 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported 1,309 new Covid-19 cases and 59 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 1,79,034 and the death toll to 2,752, an government official said. According to the state health department, there are 25,979 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 4,059 patients have recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,278, the official said.

Sub-inspector succumbs to Covid in Mandi

A 54-year-old police sub-inspector succumbed to Covid in Mandi on Sunday, making him the sixth person in the state police force to have lost their battle to the virus, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said that Dhani Ram, who was posted at CID sub-unit at Pandoh, passed away at the medical college in Ner Chowk.

The first covid-related death among police personnel was reported in November last year, when a head constable posted at Pandoh succumbed to the disease.

The total Covid death toll among police employees now stands at six,” the spokesperson said.