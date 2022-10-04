Himachal Pradesh revokes order demanding ‘character verification’ of journalists attending PM Modi event

Himachal Pradesh government officials have stated that a contentious order from the police demanding a ‘character verification’ of journalists attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on Wednesday has been revoked and that entry of media persons will be facilitated.

“All journalists are most welcome to cover Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5th. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted,” said DGP Sanjay Kundu in a tweet.

Earlier, in a letter to the district administration, the criminal investigation department (CID), Bilaspur, sought the ‘character verification’ of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers intending to cover the prime minister’s rally. The letter said that the verification needs to be submitted to the CID office by October 1. “Their access to the rally or meeting will be decided by this (CID) office,” read the letter.

Following criticism on social media, government officials issued clarification regarding media entry stating that accreditation or official identity cards will be sufficient to attend the event.

No such verification was sought for the prime minister’s scheduled rally in Mandi on September 24, which was cancelled owing to bad weather and later conducted as a virtual address.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will address a public rally at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur and inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).