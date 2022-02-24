Himachal: Oppn leader says govt ‘spying on MLAs through security officers’, CM denies

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday alleged that the Jai Ram Thakur government was spying on MLAs through the Personal Security Officers (PSOs) deployed for their security.

CM Thakur denied issuing any such order, and said if the allegations are true, action will be taken against those responsible.

In the Assembly, Agnihotri read out a WhatsApp message purportedly sent to some PSOs, in which they are being asked to share locations of MLAs before 7 am. The alleged WhatsApp message also tells the PSOs that the legislators must not know of this.

Agnihotri alleged that in one message sent to the personal staff of Congress Una MLA Satpal Rai Zada, the PSO was told he would be paid from the CID fund in exchange for information regarding the legislator’s movements.

“When the state was not able to get the Pegasus spy software, it started using PSOs to keep surveillance on legislators,” Agnihotri alleged.

The LOP raised this issue through a point of order after the Question Hour, and demanded that those responsible for this must be suspended immediately.

“Such surveillance of legislators will not be tolerated at any cost. The Home department is under the Chief minister. This House must be told under whose instruction and directions such monitoring is being carried out,” Agnihotri said, adding that this was not just breach of privacy, but also breach of privilege of the legislators.

While Agnihoti was speaking, CM Jai Ram Thakur went out of the House and held discussions with Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and DGP Sanjay Kundu for a while.

Replying in the Assembly, the CM said no such directions had been issued at any level in the government. “If someone has done this, it is a very irresponsible act. If the allegations levelled by the LOP are found to be true, the government will take action,” Thakur said.

Claiming that the government wants to ascertain the truthfulness of the WhatsApp messages, he asked Agnihotri to cooperate.

The CM also said that generally, PSOs are deployed according to the choice of the legislator concerned, and at times, they ask for locations when legislators are traveling for events, so that traffic jams and other security concerns can be looked into. When Rai Zada said the PSO allotted to him was not of his choice, the CM clarified that along with the MLAs’ preference, all other norms are kept in mind before an officer is deployed.