Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: 140 killed in past 30 days, 73 houses destroyed

Rain-triggered flash floods, landslides and other incidents had claimed 140 lives in the last 30 days in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), six people had gone missing as rain wreaked havoc on the Himalayan state.

Officials said that changes in climate, ecological factors and rampant deforestation have aided natural disasters threatening loss of life and property.

In addition to the loss of human lives, 104 animals and birds had also perished in the rain-triggered natural disasters.

A total of 73 houses and buildings were destroyed completely, while 200 homes were damaged partially due to heavy rain.

The state government departments have incurred a loss of more than Rs 450 crore in the last month.

Since the beginning of 2022, as many as 773 people were killed in weather-related incidents, while 12 people continue to remain missing. More than 200 houses had been destroyed since January 1, while the government departments had suffered a loss of Rs 977 crore during the same period.

According to HPSDMA, the most frequent weather-related incident was flash floods with 31 occurrences followed by 21 landslides between June 29 and July 27. More than 25 serious accidents also occurred within the same period. Damage was also caused to 61 transformers and 59 roads during the same period.

The maximum rainfall was received in Bilaspur region with 429.8 mm, nearly 41% more than the expected rainfall. Kullu had the second highest rainfall with 318.8 mm which was 29% higher than the expected amount. Overall, the state received less than 12% of the expected rainfall.

Experts in the region attribute weather-related incidents to changes in climate pattern over the years that have prompted high intensity rainfall within a short span of time.

“There is data and research to back the fact that in the last 100 years, patterns of rainfall have changed. A certain amount of rainfall would initially be spread over a few days. Now the same amount occurs in less days which result in high density rain. This is one aspect. Several human factors like clearing of green cover, influx of tourists and other aspects also impact what we know as weather-related incidents,” said Dr D D Sharma, VC, Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

A majority of the landslides and flash floods took place in the Kullu region in the last month. Kullu also had the highest number of casualties (21) across the state in the monsoon season so far. Two weeks ago, four people were swept away following a cloudburst in Manala.

“There is no denying that several incidents have taken place due to rain. In places, there are landslides causing fatalities. There are also cases of heavy fog which lead to accidents. The monsoon this season has been more than adequate in comparison to other years. Regions that normally received less rainfall have also got sufficient rain this year. This has inadvertently led to more rain-related disasters,” said Surender Paul, Director, IMD, Shimla.

The weather department said that an advanced warning system and real-time updating through Nowcast has helped in evacuation and preventing large-scale damage.

In the previous year, 476 people lost their lives during the monsoon which, as per officials, lasts nearly 2.5 months. The number of fatalities in 2017 was 338, 2018 (343), 2019 (218), while the death toll was 240 in 2020. With no let-up in rain and more rain forecast for the coming weeks, officials are bracing themselves for intensive rescue operations in the likelihood of any rain-related disasters.

Officials in rain-hit districts have been on their toes for the last month with relief and emergency operations, besides maintaining uninterrupted tourist flow to the Himalayan state.

“This year our work has increased tenfold. A lot of forest area has been burned and trees have been felled. This has led to a loosening of soil which also acts as a trigger for landslides. There has been a gradual increase in such incidents over the years. A balance of green cover is crucial to avert such disasters. Another aspect is that despite warnings, tourists venture into no-go areas which increases our work,” said Vikas Shukla, SDM, Kullu.