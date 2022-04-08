Himachal Pradesh: MLAs, ministers to pay income tax on their own

Himachal Pradesh MLAs and ministers will have to pay their income tax themselves, which was till now being paid by the state government, the Cabinet decided on Thursday.

The Cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to omit Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000 and Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971 relating to income tax, a government spokesperson said.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to start a Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic in each of the 68 Assembly segments. These mobile clinics will have facilities for testing, consultation, prescription, including dispensing of medicine, the spokesperson added.

The Cabinet nod was also given to a draft of policy for the recruitment of 5,000 workers in the Public Works Department for maintenance of roads and other official works. They will be appointed on a honorarium of Rs 4,500, the Cabinet has decided.

Further, was decided to grant higher pay structure to the categories of police constables appointed in 2015 and 2016 by allowing grant of higher pre-revised pay band and Grade Pay to Constables on notional basis, since the new Himachal Pradesh (Revised Pay) Rules-2022 have come into force on January 1,2022 effective from January 1, 2016. The Constables now have the option for fixation of pay under the relevant factor of pay fixation and the payment of arrears of pay would depend upon their options under the revised rules.

In order to give boost to industrial development in the State and do provide better investment opportunities to the entrepreneurs, the Cabinet gave its approval to amend the ‘Himachal Pradesh Industrial Development Policy-2019’ and ‘Rules regarding grant of incentives and Concessions and facilities for investment promotion in Himachal Pradesh-2019 and also approved to extend ‘Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy-2019’ upto 31st December, 2025.

Among other decisions, approval was granted to amendment in Mukhya Mantri Swablamban Yojna, 2022 to ensure maximum coverage of eligible categories. It was decided that the grant to women and handicapped be increased to 35 per cent and the grant to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has been increased to 30 per cent. Approval has been given to include minimum unit of 3 cows/3 buffaloes in tribal areas of the state and minimum unit of 5 cows/5 buffalo in other areas of the state under Unnat Diary Development Project. Under this activity, grant has also been approved for the purchase of animals.